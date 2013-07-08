Yoruba actress Seyi Edun surprised her partner Adeniyi Johnson recently in Texas. The actress best known as Shai shared a video on her Instagram page revealing the sweet moment. Adeniyi has been in Texas for some time now for an Award event. She captioned the video: I might not be the best of woman, or […] The post Too sweet! Actress Seyi Edun surprises beau Adeniyi Johnson in Texas appeared first on BellaNaija.

Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added October 21, 2017

from Bella Naija

