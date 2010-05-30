31

Tour reveals shady Nigerian cash behind London luxury homes

In a bid to expose the murky Nigerian money lurking behind some of London’s most high-end properties, anti-corruption campaigners are offering an unusual property tour of the British capital. As the coach carrying journalists and campaigners winds through luxurious west London, experts revealed the hidden world of misused public funds, unexplained wealth and the British […]
Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added October 06, 2017
from The Punch News

