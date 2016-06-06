23

views
Unfave

Toyo Baby Talks About Her Relationship With Funke Akindele-Bello Before The Misunderstanding That Made Her Leave Jenifa’s Diary

I cleaned the entire house. Sweeping and moping from room to room. Scrubbing bathroom after bathroom. I arranged wardrobe after wardrobe, laid one bed after another. You would not know any of these if I am not saying this. I did all this with joy. The post Toyo Baby Talks About Her Relationship With Funke Akindele-Bello Before The Misunderstanding That Made Her Leave Jenifa’s Diary appeared first on Woman.NG.
Read the rest of the story on Woman.ng

Added June 23, 2017
from Woman.ng

Related Nigerian News

  1. Toyo Baby Talks About Her Relationship With Funke Akindele-Bello Before The Misunderstanding That Made Her Leave Jenifa’s Diary
    added June 23, 2017 from Woman.ng
  2. Juliana Olayode Speaks On Whether Or Not She Has Parted Ways With Funke Akindele-Bello
    added April 24, 2017 from Woman.ng
  3. “Jenifa’s Diaries” Actress Juliana Olayode covers GemWoman Magazine’s December Issue as she talks Sexual Purity, Working with Funke Akindele & More
    added December 20, 2016 from Bella Naija
  4. Funke Akindele just touched down in London for iROKO world tour and screening
    added June 06, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  5. BN TV: Jenifa Fans, WATCH this “Happy New Year” Message from Funke Akindele-Bello
    added January 02, 2017 from Bella Naija