I cleaned the entire house. Sweeping and moping from room to room. Scrubbing bathroom after bathroom. I arranged wardrobe after wardrobe, laid one bed after another. You would not know any of these if I am not saying this. I did all this with joy. The post Toyo Baby Talks About Her Relationship With Funke Akindele-Bello Before The Misunderstanding That Made Her Leave Jenifa’s Diary appeared first on Woman.NG.

Read the rest of the story on Woman.ng

Added June 23, 2017

from Woman.ng

