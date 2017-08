An Indian couple who fell in love after meeting at a gender-reassignment clinic in Mumbai announced Tuesday they were engaged and planning a traditional wedding. Aarav Appukuttan, who was born a woman, met Sukanyeah Krishna, who was born a man, in the waiting room of the clinic three years ago where both were undergoing surgery […]

Added August 22, 2017

