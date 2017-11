Okon Bassey in Uyo A total of 33,259 teachers have been officially licensed or registered to practice as professional teachers by the Teachers’ Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN) in Akwa Ibom State as at October 31, 2017. A breakdown of the figure showed that 19,812 were registered under the primary school category, 8,300 registered under […]

Read the rest of the story on This Day News

Added November 07, 2017

from This Day News