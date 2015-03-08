login
join!
home
news archives
about us
contact us
front page
trending news
latest news
Latest Nigerian News
Delta Airlines to begin Direct New York to Lagos Flights
Ghana international striker Dwamena joins Brighton
Abductors of Katsina business mogul’s daughter demands N100m as ransom
APC makes U-turn, Begins Work on 2014 Confab Report, Others
Brighton agree £12m deal for next "Asamoah Gyan"
Trending Nigerian News
Treat Nigerians as human beings, Fani-Kayode tells Buhari
BBC starts Pidgin digital service for West Africa audiences
Filmmaker Abba T Makama talks to Wana Udobang on Culture Diaries | Watch
Just like me, Ojukwu believed in one, united Nigeria —Buhari
Buhari charges security agencies to uphold successes achieved
10
views
Treat Nigerians as human beings, Fani-Kayode tells Buhari
Added August 21, 2017
from Vanguard News
Related Nigerian News
Account for your civil war misdeed, Fani-Kayode tells Buhari •His war record not a scandal —APC
added March 08, 2015 from
Tribune News
B’Haram: Stop misleading Nigerians, Fani-Kayode tells Lai Mohammed
added December 28, 2015 from
The Punch News
Excuse yourself from my case, Fani-Kayode tells judge
added January 18, 2017 from
The Punch News
Leave my family alone, Fani-Kayode tells EFCC
added October 18, 2016 from
The Punch News
Fani-Kayode telling lies to protect Jonathan —Fashakin
added December 29, 2015 from
The Punch News
Follow @nigeria70
NIGERIA '70
About Us
Contact Us