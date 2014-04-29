24

Tribunal Declines PDP, Ize-Iyamu’s Bid to Introduce New Evidence

The Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Benin City has ruled against a bid by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, to introduce fresh evidence independent of those deposited by their principal witness (PW 13), Alhaji Mohammed Shaibu. Mohammed, a native of Okugbe-Okpella, Etsako East Local Government Area had said earlier […]
Added January 31, 2017
from This Day News

