20

views
Unfave

Tribunal nullifies Katsina House of Reps by-election, orders fresh poll

Olaide Oyelude, Katsina The National Assembly Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Katsina, on Wednesday  nullified the May 20, 2017 by-election for the Mashi/Dutsi Federal Constituency of Katsina State. It also directed the Independent National Election Commission to organise fresh election in 15 polling units in the constituency within the next 90 days. Bello Mashi of […]
Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added November 15, 2017
from The Punch News

Related Nigerian News

  1. BREAKING: A’Court nullifies Akwa Ibom gov election, orders fresh poll
    added December 18, 2015 from The Punch News
  2. Money, Power And Seven Party Candidates Compete In Ondo State Federal House Of Reps By-election
    added April 03, 2014 from Sahara Reporters
  3. Photos: APC House of Reps members-elect hold retreat
    added May 26, 2015 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  4. Photos: Fayose, House of Reps members, others attend Omosode Igbinedion's birthday party
    added May 07, 2015 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  5. House of Reps approves use of temporary voters card in February election
    added January 13, 2015 from Linda Ikeji Blog