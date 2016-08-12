30

views
Unfave

Troops arrest four fleeing terrorists, recover 100 motorcycles

Troops of Operation Lafiya Dole have arrested four fleeing Boko Haram terrorists in Biu Local Government Area of Borno and recovered 100 motorcycles from them. The Director of Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Sani Usman, said in a statement in Abuja that troops of 27 Task Force Brigade, Bara in Biu arrested the terrorists at Madaki […] The post Troops arrest four fleeing terrorists, recover 100 motorcycles appeared first on Punch Newspapers.
Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added January 13, 2017
from The Punch News

Related Nigerian News

  1. Troops arrest four fleeing terrorists, recover 100 motorcycles
    added January 13, 2017 from The Punch News
  2. DSS arrests four fleeing Boko Haram members in Lagos, a commander at Okene, Kogi State
    added January 10, 2017 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  3. Troops arrest four Boko Haram insurgents in Maiduguri
    added September 29, 2016 from The Punch News
  4. Troops arrest four Boko Haram suspects, rescue women
    added August 12, 2016 from The Punch News
  5. DSS arrests four fleeing Boko Haram suspects in Lagos
    added January 10, 2017 from The Punch News