7

views
Unfave

Troops arrest terrorist, kidnappers

Added May 14, 2017
from Vanguard News

Related Nigerian News

  1. Troops Arrest Suspected Kidnappers in Bauchi State
    added August 25, 2016 from This Day News
  2. Troops arrest four fleeing terrorists, recover 100 motorcycles
    added January 13, 2017 from The Punch News
  3. Photos: Troops arrest two kidnappers in Bauchi State, recovers charms and talisman
    added December 09, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  4. Troops arrest 21 suspected terrorists
    added October 23, 2016 from The Punch News
  5. Troops arrest fleeing suspected Boko Haram terrorists in Maiduguri
    added October 07, 2016 from Guardian News