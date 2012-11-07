Troops foil Boko Haram's attempt to capture military base in Yobe

Troops in Kamuya, Yobe state last night foiled an attempted by a large number of Boko Haram members to dislodge them and capture their military base. According to reports, the sect members who were over a hundred and armed with all manner of sophisticated weapons, stormed the military base at night. They engaged the Army in a fierce gun battle that lasted over an hour. The troops killed many

Read the rest of the story on Linda Ikeji Blog

Added January 27, 2017

from Linda Ikeji Blog

