Months have passed since the Niger Delta Avengers have launched an attack on Nigeria’s oil pipelines, yet leaders in the region are warning trouble is brewing in the southern swamplands. A charm offensive led by Nigeria’s acting president Yemi Osinbajo has kept the uprising at bay, with renewed amnesty payments buying calm in the creeks, […]

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added August 06, 2017

from The Punch News