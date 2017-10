Chelsea are beset by injury problems and low morale as the troubled champions look to get their Premier League title defence back on track against Watford on Saturday. Antonio Conte’s side have not won in the last three matches in all competitions, unexpectedly losing 2-1 at Crystal Palace last weekend and drawing 3-3 at home […]

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added October 20, 2017

from The Punch News