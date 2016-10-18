login
join!
home
news archives
about us
contact us
front page
trending news
latest news
Latest Nigerian News
Hushpuppi Feud: The good thing is that people know what I do – Phyno
LG Election: Lagos Govt. announces restriction of movement
Double standard kills governance in Nigeria, says Ekweremadu
LG election: LASG announces restiction of movement
Niger Govt. donates N30m to victims of Suleja flood
Trending Nigerian News
My N600,000 salary doesn’t take me home — Iduma-Enwo
Steps PDP must take to survive— Gov Dickson
60-year-old woman who gave birth after 20 years of infertility is abandoned by husband after delivery
12-year-old boy killed in Borno bomb blast
I see no reason why graduates should sit at home – Odunayo
19
views
Truck crashes: FRSC arrests, prosecutes drivers for moving unlatched containers on highways
Added July 16, 2017
from Vanguard News
Related Nigerian News
Truck crashes: FRSC arrests, prosecutes drivers for moving unlatched containers on highways
added July 16, 2017 from
Vanguard News
DSS arrests herbalist, driver for UNIOSUN student’s death
added January 12, 2017 from
The Punch News
DSS arrests herbalist, driver for killing UNIOSUN student
added January 12, 2017 from
The Punch News
NSCDC arrests tanker driver for adulterating fuel
added October 18, 2016 from
The Punch News
Georgina Onuoha Calls On Nigerian Police To Arrest Mike Uno For Putting Two Women On A Leash
added January 10, 2017 from
Woman.ng
Follow @nigeria70
NIGERIA '70
About Us
Contact Us