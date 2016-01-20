Truck crushes motorcyclist, two passengers to death in Ogun
Samuel Awoyinfa, Abeokuta Three persons were said to have been crushed to death, while three others were injured in an auto crash which involved a truck and a motorcycle. The accident occurred at Alagbon along Owode-Idiroko axis in Ipokia Local Government Area of Ogun State. The Public Relations Officer, Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement […]
Read the rest of the story on The Punch News
Added August 05, 2017
from The Punch News