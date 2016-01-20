10

views
Unfave

Truck crushes motorcyclist, two passengers to death in Ogun

Samuel Awoyinfa, Abeokuta Three persons were said to have been crushed to death, while three others were injured in an auto crash which involved a truck and a motorcycle. The accident occurred at Alagbon along Owode-Idiroko axis in Ipokia Local Government Area of Ogun State. The Public Relations Officer, Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement […]
Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added August 05, 2017
from The Punch News

Related Nigerian News

  1. Trailer crushes tricycle passenger to death in Lagos
    added March 20, 2016 from The Punch News
  2. Truck crushes boy to death in Ogun
    added January 20, 2016 from The Punch News
  3. Truck crushes four Oyo schoolgirls to death
    added October 31, 2016 from The Punch News
  4. Lover stabs fiance to death in Ogun two months to wedding
    added October 21, 2016 from The Punch News
  5. Two burnt to death in Ondo auto crash
    added May 12, 2016 from The Punch News