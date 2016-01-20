Truck crushes motorcyclist, two passengers to death in Ogun

Samuel Awoyinfa, Abeokuta Three persons were said to have been crushed to death, while three others were injured in an auto crash which involved a truck and a motorcycle. The accident occurred at Alagbon along Owode-Idiroko axis in Ipokia Local Government Area of Ogun State. The Public Relations Officer, Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement […]

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added August 05, 2017

from The Punch News

