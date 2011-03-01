25

Trump invites Israel’s Netanyahu to US

In their first conversation since his inauguration, US President Donald Trump on Sunday invited Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to meet him in Washington next month, Netanyahu’s office said. “President Trump invited Prime Minister Netanyahu to come to Washington to meet him in February,” it said in a statement. “A final date for the visit […] The post Trump invites Israel’s Netanyahu to US appeared first on Punch Newspapers.
Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added January 22, 2017
from The Punch News

