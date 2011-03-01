In their first conversation since his inauguration, US President Donald Trump on Sunday invited Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to meet him in Washington next month, Netanyahu’s office said. “President Trump invited Prime Minister Netanyahu to come to Washington to meet him in February,” it said in a statement. “A final date for the visit […] The post Trump invites Israel’s Netanyahu to US appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

Added January 22, 2017

