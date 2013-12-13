15

views
Unfave

Trump praises North Korean leader for ‘wise’ decision

Added August 16, 2017
from Vanguard News

Related Nigerian News

  1. Trump praises North Korean leader for ‘wise’ decision
    added August 16, 2017 from Vanguard News
  2. I’ll be honoured to meet North Korean leader, Kim – Trump
    added May 01, 2017 from The Punch News
  3. Prepare for war, North Korean leader tells army
    added March 01, 2015 from The Punch News
  4. North Korean leader’s uncle executed for ‘treachery’
    added December 13, 2013 from The Punch News
  5. North Korean leader’s half brother killed in Malaysia
    added February 14, 2017 from The Punch News