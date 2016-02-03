login
join!
home
news archives
about us
contact us
front page
trending news
latest news
Latest Nigerian News
Enyeama Saves Lille, Makes 140th Ligue 1 Appearance
Rivers United Captain Shrugs Off Al-Merrikh Fans’ Attack As Club Complain To CAF
Actor Morris Chestnut steps out with his wife of 22 years
NAFDAC Shuts Down Abuja Fake Wine Shops worth N100m
Pogba injury gives Mourinho fresh headache
Trending Nigerian News
Immigration is ‘privilege’, not a ‘right’ security – Trump
Eight ways to enjoy fabulous sex this weekend!
Nine ways to make sex sexier!
Trump quotes a Nigerian poem, calls it Irish proverb
Lol! They are now selling Nasir El-Rufai's memo to Presient Buhari in traffic (photo)
24
views
Trump quotes a Nigerian poem, calls it Irish proverb
Added March 17, 2017
from Vanguard News
Related Nigerian News
Award-winning author Nnedi Okorafor gets email from a Nigerian man calling her a witch
added August 19, 2016 from
Linda Ikeji Blog
Watch hilarous video of a Nigerian Arsenal fan making commentary on Arsenal Tv
added February 03, 2016 from
Linda Ikeji Blog
Can you Relate? Watch Buzzfeed’s “Growing Up with a Nigerian Mum” Video
added December 27, 2016 from
Bella Naija
Exclusive: "Nigerians may call contortion weird, but i will make a better future out of it" - Contortionist, Famuagun Emmanuel
added November 17, 2016 from
Linda Ikeji Blog
“Call it what you want, it is about keeping bad people (with bad intentions) out of country” – Donald Trump on his #MuslimBan
added February 01, 2017 from
Bella Naija
Follow @nigeria70
NIGERIA '70
About Us
Contact Us