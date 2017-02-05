The U.S. is preparing to announce targeted travel restrictions to replace an earlier controversial travel ban aimed at visitors from six Muslim-majority nations, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday. The Department of Homeland Security is recommending country-by-country restrictions for about nine nations that have not met standards on counter-terrorism efforts and passports, U.S. officials […] The post Trump’s Administration to replace Travel ban with targeted restrictions appeared ...

Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added September 22, 2017

from Bella Naija

