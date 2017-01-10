26

views
Unfave

Trump’s nude painting priced at £1m

President Donald Trump sure has many firsts to his resume. In addition to being the first American president to star in a soft porn video, he has also been painted nude. The nude painting came complete with a micro-sized penis. The Australian-American artist, Illma Gore, who composed the painting, however, described the penis as “fictional” […] The post Trump’s nude painting priced at £1m appeared first on Punch Newspapers.
Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added January 24, 2017
from The Punch News

Related Nigerian News

  1. Trump’s nude painting priced at £1m
    added January 24, 2017 from The Punch News
  2. Nude painting of South Korean president sparks violence
    added January 24, 2017 from The Punch News
  3. Take a look at this visual comparison of Obama's inaugural concert vs Trump's inaugural concert
    added January 20, 2017 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  4. Full transcript of Donald Trump's press conference today!
    added January 11, 2017 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  5. Marijuana activists plan to distribute 4,200 joints at Donald Trump's Inauguration for Free!!!
    added January 10, 2017 from Linda Ikeji Blog