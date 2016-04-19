24

views
Unfave

Trump signs order to start Mexico border wall project

US President Donald Trump took a first step toward fulfilling his pledge to “build a wall” on the Mexican border Wednesday, signing two immigration-related decrees. Trump visited the Department of Homeland Security to sign an order to begin work to “build a large physical barrier on the southern border,” according to the White House. AFP The post Trump signs order to start Mexico border wall project appeared first on Punch Newspapers.
Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added January 25, 2017
from The Punch News

Related Nigerian News

  1. Trump signs order to start Mexico border wall project
    added January 25, 2017 from The Punch News
  2. Trump’s US/Mexico border wall wins Arizona ranchers
    added October 28, 2016 from The Punch News
  3. Trump poised to build Mexican border wall, visits Homeland Security
    added January 25, 2017 from The Punch News
  4. Want to start contracing as a Project Management or Business Analysis Professional? Join Career Insights’ FREE training to get a headstart | April 23rd
    added April 19, 2016 from Bella Naija
  5. For the records: "Presidential order to cut time for business approvals, registrations underway
    added September 08, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog