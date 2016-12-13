4

views
Unfave

Trump Speaks with France, China amid Mounting Tensions with N/Korea

Demola Ojo with agency reports US President Donald Trump called the French President yesterday amid mounting tensions with North Korea the day after he said he was considering further economic sanctions against the nation. Trump has also contacted the leader of China and the governor of Guam. Japan, meanwhile, deployed the PAC-3 land-based missile interception […]
Read the rest of the story on This Day News

Added August 12, 2017
from This Day News

Related Nigerian News

  1. Trump Speaks with France, China amid Mounting Tensions with N/Korea
    added August 12, 2017 from This Day News
  2. Trump backs ‘One China’ policy in call with Xi
    added February 10, 2017 from The Punch News
  3. North Korea’s Kim is ‘a pretty smart cookie’, says Trump
    added April 30, 2017 from The Punch News
  4. Donald Trump refuses to call China's president instead sends him a letter, despite phone calling 18 World leaders
    added February 09, 2017 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  5. Trump tough talk on China worries US exporters
    added December 13, 2016 from The Punch News