Trump vows to eradicate ‘radical Islamic terrorism’

US President Donald Trump placed the battle against Islamic extremism at the heart of his foreign policy as he took office on Friday, vowing to work with allies to destroy the jihadist threat. “We will reinforce old alliances and form new ones and unite the civilized world against radical Islamic terrorism, which we will eradicate […] The post Trump vows to eradicate ‘radical Islamic terrorism’ appeared first on Punch Newspapers.
Added January 20, 2017
