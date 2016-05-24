login
join!
home
news archives
about us
contact us
front page
trending news
latest news
Latest Nigerian News
BREAKING: Cameroon beat Senegal, qualify for semi
Islamic preacher with 86 wives, Masaba dies at 93
At least Nigeria and Kenya entertained us..
Where are all the Man City Fans?
We asked FG to give our helicopters to NAF – Rivers govt
Trending Nigerian News
Hollywood legend & Harry Porter actor John Hurt dies at 77
Banger alert! Mad Over You cover by Emperor Swagz (Rap Version)
Dino Melaye shares photos from 'Accidental Meeting' with Ayo Fayose
We need to create jobs, both skilled and semi skilled – Lai Mohammed
IPOB accuses ECOWAS court of lacking courage to deliver judgment on Nnamdi Kalu’s case
14
views
Trump vows to weed out Islamic radicals from US, shuts border to 7 muslim nations
Added January 28, 2017
from Vanguard News
Related Nigerian News
Trump vows to weed out Islamic radicals from US, shuts border to 7 muslim nations
added January 28, 2017 from
Vanguard News
Trump suspends refugee program, vowing to weed out Islamic radicals
added January 28, 2017 from
Guardian News
UEFA threatens to kick out England & Russia from EURO 2016 if fans' violence continues
added June 13, 2016 from
Linda Ikeji Blog
Delta State Government Vows to Fish out Ghost Workers
added May 24, 2016 from
Bella Naija
NBA president pledges to weed out bad eggs
added November 24, 2016 from
Guardian News
Follow @nigeria70
NIGERIA '70
About Us
Contact Us