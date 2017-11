When US President Donald Trump and other world leaders meet in the Philippines from Sunday, copying their controversial host’s signature fist salute could land them in hot water. Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has adopted a clenched fist, often stuck out in front of his chest or sometimes at eye level, as his trademark gesture. Duterte […]

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added November 12, 2017

from The Punch News