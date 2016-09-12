Luxury multi-brand accessory & gift store Trust Luxuries, celebrated their 2nd anniversary at their flagship store in New GRA, Port Harcourt City last weekend. Socialites, fashion lovers and style enthusiasts were invited to sip and mingle as they joined the store owner, Stella Trust Ebitari in the celebration. Guests were treated to chilled flutes of […] The post Trust Luxuries Celebrates 2nd Anniversary in Grand Style with Socialites, Fashion lovers & Style enthusiasts appeared first ...

Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added July 08, 2017

from Bella Naija

