12

views
Unfave

Tunji Andrews & Honey Ogundeyi discuss Corporate Governance in Nigeria on a New Episode of ‘Analyse This’

Find out all you need to know about Corporate Governance in Nigeria as Honey Ogundeyi and Tunji Andrews discuss the ways in which it could affect your business. This episode features Ugo Obi-Chukwu, Founder, Nairametrics. Watch: The post Tunji Andrews & Honey Ogundeyi discuss Corporate Governance in Nigeria on a New Episode of ‘Analyse This’ appeared first on BellaNaija.
Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added November 07, 2017
from Bella Naija

Related Nigerian News

  1. Tunji Andrews & Honey Ogundeyi discuss Corporate Governance in Nigeria on a New Episode of ‘Analyse This’
    added November 07, 2017 from Bella Naija
  2. Honey Ogundeyi & Tunji Andrews discuss the Job Market in Nigeria on a New Episode of “Analyse This”
    added October 17, 2017 from Bella Naija
  3. Honey Ogundeyi & Tunji Andrews discuss Taxation in Nigeria on a New Episode of “Analyse This”
    added October 24, 2017 from Bella Naija
  4. Honey Ogundeyi & Tunji Andrews discuss ‘The Nigerian Tech Industry’ on a New Episode of Analyse This | Watch
    added September 19, 2017 from Bella Naija
  5. Honey Ogundeyi & Tunji Andrews discuss “Entrepreneurship in Nigeria” on a New Episode of ‘Analyse This’
    added September 12, 2017 from Bella Naija