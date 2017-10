Turkish gendarmerie have released 7,500 illegally hunted frogs — which had been destined for dining tables in China and France — into safe waters, after uncovering a poaching ring. Officers detained five men on frog trafficking charges, after discovering the amphibians in dozens of nets inside a minibus in the central Anatolian province of Nevsehir, […]

Added October 18, 2017

from The Punch News