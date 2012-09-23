login
join!
home
news archives
about us
contact us
front page
trending news
latest news
Latest Nigerian News
Burial ceremony turns bloody in A-Ibom, as cultist kill one
BoI targets N1.2trn for MSMEs by 2019
‘Lunatic’ caught with a sack containing 9-year-old boy in Lagos
How Juliet Udejinta turned creativity and passion into N10m venture
NSE Index Sheds 3.4% to Profit Taking
Trending Nigerian News
FG moves to check excessive use of ascorbic acid in foods
FG, 36 states, FCT share N2.56trn in 6 months
Revenue scam: Senate recovers N120bn, gives BUA, Dana, Huawei, Kereksuk Rice farms
3SC defeats Nassarawa United FC 2-0
Ivory Coast’s Franck Kessie leads AC Milan to Crotone rout
14
views
Turkish football on Beinsports
Added August 20, 2017
from Cybereagles
Related Nigerian News
Turkish football on Beinsports
added August 20, 2017 from
Cybereagles
Barcelona drop shocking hint that they could sell Lionel Messi as he wants to be highest paid footballer on earth
added January 12, 2017 from
Linda Ikeji Blog
See the Top Ten most followed footballers on Instagram
added December 08, 2015 from
Linda Ikeji Blog
John Terry quits football on eve of ‘racism’ hearing
added September 23, 2012 from
Vanguard News
Emmanuel Adebayor signs 18 months deal with Turkish football club
added January 31, 2017 from
Linda Ikeji Blog
Follow @nigeria70
NIGERIA '70
About Us
Contact Us