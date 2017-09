A new reality television show tagged Guy Code, which promises to excite young male viewers, is set to premiere on October 1. The show will stimulate conversations on the exclusive men’s circle while highlighting the wonders and woes of manhood. It will use storytelling approaches to reach its target audience. Produced by Viacom, the show […]

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added September 27, 2017

from The Punch News