TVC sacks 145 workers, mounts security at gate

The management of Television Continental has sacked 145 workers across the country. The news was announced on Friday. Television Continental is owned by former Lagos State governor and National Leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Senator Bola Tinubu. Following the mass lay-off of staff members, the medium have installed heavy security officers comprising of […]
Added June 02, 2017
from The Punch News

