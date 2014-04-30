9

Twitter shares fall on disappointing user growth

Twitter Inc shares tumbled in premarket trading on Thursday after the social media platform reported weaker-than-expected growth in monthly active users in the second quarter. Amid fierce competition from Facebook and Snap Inc’s messaging app, Snapchat, Twitter’s average monthly active users was 328 million in the three months through June 30. Analysts were expecting 328.8 […]
