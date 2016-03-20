Twitter User claims #BBNaija’s Gifty is his “Girl” | Shares Photos and Video!

Days ago, we discovered that Big Brother Naija housemate, Gifty is married to a Nollywood actor and producer David. Her Facebook page states they got married on September 25, 2014. Following that report, news filtered in that she and David had separated. Well, here is the latest. A twitter user, Ekwelike Stanley (@ekwelikestanley) has shared a video and […]

Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added February 02, 2017

from Bella Naija

