26

views
Unfave

Twitter User claims #BBNaija’s Gifty is his “Girl” | Shares Photos and Video!

Days ago, we discovered that Big Brother Naija housemate, Gifty is married to a Nollywood actor and producer David. Her Facebook page states they got married on September 25, 2014. Following that report, news filtered in that she and David had separated. Well, here is the latest. A twitter user, Ekwelike Stanley (@ekwelikestanley) has shared a video and […]
Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added February 02, 2017
from Bella Naija

Related Nigerian News

  1. Twitter User claims #BBNaija’s Gifty is his “Girl” | Shares Photos and Video!
    added February 02, 2017 from Bella Naija
  2. A twitter user predicted Beyonce's pregnancy annoucement
    added February 02, 2017 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  3. Twitter user announces she's looking for a husband for her mom
    added March 20, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  4. Fayose’s Media Aide Shares Photos & Videos of Zenith Bank Officials Allegedly “Begging” the governor
    added June 24, 2016 from Bella Naija
  5. Which Of These Is The Best Way To Deal With A Disgruntled Ex-Boyfriend Threatning To Release Your Nude Photos And Videos?
    added December 07, 2016 from Woman.ng