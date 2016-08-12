Two alleged female 'witches' caught naked with fetish items in Zimbabwe (Video)

Residents of Budiriro claimed they caught two naked women allege to be witches with suspected fetish items. According to a cleric, Jacob Owolabi who shared the story and video online, the women were found at a house stark naked with suspected witchcraft tools of trade, including traditional herbs, live owls, calabashes, and other paraphernalia held in winnowing baskets. An

Read the rest of the story on Linda Ikeji Blog

Added April 07, 2017

from Linda Ikeji Blog

