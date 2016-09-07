23

Two killed, mosque burnt as Igbo, Fulani clash over N100

Ihuoma Chiedozie, Enugu Two persons lost their lives in a bloody clash between Igbos and Fulanis at the popular Gariki market, in Enugu.  The incident occurred on Wednesday night.  Our correspondent learnt, during a visit to the market on Thursday, that the deceased persons had been identified as Ali, a Fulani and Ifeacho Ifeanyi, an […] The post Two killed, mosque burnt as Igbo, Fulani clash over N100 appeared first on Punch Newspapers.
