Two killed, mosque burnt as Igbo, Fulani clash over N100

Ihuoma Chiedozie, Enugu Two persons lost their lives in a bloody clash between Igbos and Fulanis at the popular Gariki market, in Enugu. The incident occurred on Wednesday night. Our correspondent learnt, during a visit to the market on Thursday, that the deceased persons had been identified as Ali, a Fulani and Ifeacho Ifeanyi, an […]

Added December 29, 2016

