Two Nigerian caregivers charged for neglecting autistic woman in the UK

Two Nigerian women have pleaded guilty to charges of neglect for leaving a severely autistic woman locked in a car alone while they went on a two-and-a-half hour shopping spree. Sylvia Ezeorji, 47 and Veronica Howe, 52, were both care support workers for 58-year-old Claire McMullen, who suffers from autism, learning difficulties and does not […]
Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added September 13, 2017
from The Punch News

