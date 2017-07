The Katsina State Customs Command of the Nigerian Customs Service has confirmed the killing of two of its officers by suspected armed robbers. The spokesman of the command, Peter Duniya, who confirmed the killing in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Katsina yesterday, said the officers were killed on July 30 […]

July 31, 2017

