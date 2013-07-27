Two Nigerians shortlisted for Emerging Young African Entrepreneurs awards

Two Nigerians have been shortlisted for the Emerging Young African Entrepreneurs awards. They are among the 15 young African entrepreneurs who emerged as finalists from a pool of more than 800 applicants for the seventh annual Anzisha Prize, Africa’s premier award for her youngest entrepreneurs. Supported by African Leadership Academy in partnership with the Mastercard […]

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added August 14, 2017

from The Punch News

