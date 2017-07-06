9

Two suicide bombers killed in another foiled attack on UNIMAID

Kayode Idowu, Maiduguri Two suicide bombers lost their lives during an attempted attack on the University of Maiduguri that was foiled by security operatives. In a statement on Friday, spokesperson for the Borno Police Command, Victor Isuku, said, “On 6/7/2017, at about 2150hrs, two male suicide bombers were sighted and intercepted along the parapet behind […]
Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added July 07, 2017
from The Punch News

