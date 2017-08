Two children, Juliet Ramirez, two, and one-year-old Cavanaugh Ramirez, died after their mother, 25-year-old Cynthia Randolph allegedly left them in a hot car for several hours to teach them a lesson. The incident occurred in Texas on May 26. Post-mortem examinations showed that the two children died from heat stroke, as temperatures reached 35°C that […]

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added August 08, 2017

from The Punch News