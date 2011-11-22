9

Two workers arraigned for allegedly stealing palm fruits

Two labourers, Timilehin Arogundade, 22, and Babatunde Oludasa, 23, were on Thursday arraigned in an Okitipupa Magistrates’ Court, Ondo State, for allegedly stealing 80 bunches of palm fruits valued at N50,000. The defendants of no fixed addresses are standing trial on a two-count of felony and stealing. The Prosecutor, Insp. Zedekiah Orogbemi told the court […]
