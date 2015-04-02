13

Two years of APC: Buhari should return our economy to 2015 level — Senator Bassey

Added May 29, 2017
from Vanguard News

Related Nigerian News

  2. Tinubu should get out of APC, Buhari is a dictator — Adebanjo
    added October 01, 2016 from The Punch News
  3. BBOG sadly marks 1 year of 219 Chibok girls abduction + seeks schoolgirls to volunteer as CG ambassadors
    added April 02, 2015 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  4. Buhari should return home for treatment – CMA
    added June 06, 2016 from The Punch News
  5. Scarlett Johansson & Husband Romain Dauriac have Split after Two Years of Marriage
    added January 25, 2017 from Bella Naija