TY Bello & Sinach link up for Spontaneous Worship & it’s Amazing! | WATCH

What happens when two of Nigeria’s most gifted songbirds join voices lifted towards the worship of the most high? You need to watch this video with TY Bello & Sinach singing a spontaneous worship number titled “Peace“. She wrote on her Instagram page: Sinach , TY Bello and George : PEACE( edited ) … ‘I […] The post TY Bello & Sinach link up for Spontaneous Worship & it’s Amazing! | WATCH appeared first on BellaNaija.
Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added November 05, 2017
from Bella Naija

