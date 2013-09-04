This week’s issue of The Hollywood Reporter features an interview with Tyler Perry, THR’s TV Producer of the year. At his new Atlanta studio, Perry opens up about who his role models in the business were; Bill Cosy & Oprah, his feelings on Cosby’s recent revelations and a whole lot more. Read excerpts below On his […] The post Tyler Perry Talks Race, Bill Cosby & Creative Freedom in The Hollywood Reporter’s Latest Issue appeared first on BellaNaija.

Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added May 17, 2017

from Bella Naija

