Tyrese Gibson says Online “meltdown” caused by “Psychiatric meds”

Tyrese Gibson has said that his online “meltdown” in the past couple of months is not due to an issue with drugs or alcohol, but as a result of the “adverse effect” of a psychiatric medication on him. Tyrese has been embroiled in a custody battle with ex Norma Gibson over their daughter Shayla, made this known […] The post Tyrese Gibson says Online “meltdown” caused by “Psychiatric meds” appeared first on BellaNaija.
Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added November 12, 2017
from Bella Naija

