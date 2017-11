A U.S. Navy air crew was grounded on Friday after using their advanced fighter jet to draw a giant image of a penis in the sky with the exhaust, officials said. The incident took place in skies over Okanogan County in Washington state on Thursday, when a Navy E/A-18 Growler warplane flew the unusual air […]

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added November 18, 2017

from The Punch News