U.S. security chief commends Nigerian armed forces

The United States Director of Defence Intelligence Agency, Lt.-Gen. Vincent Steward, has commended the Nigerian Armed Forces for defeating Boko Haram and chasing them out of their once safe haven in the Sambisa forest. A statement issued by Brig.-Gen. Rabe Abubakar, the Director Defence Information, on Monday said Stewart gave the commendation when he visited […] The post U.S. security chief commends Nigerian armed forces appeared first on Punch Newspapers.
Added January 23, 2017
