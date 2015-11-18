UAE jails Iranian over sanctions breach
A United Arab Emirates appeals court has upheld a 10-year jail sentence against an Iranian convicted of breaching international sanctions against Tehran, state media reported on Tuesday. The State Security Court upheld the man’s conviction on charges of “sharing intelligence with Iran, importing electricity generators and devices used in the Iranian nuclear programme from the […]
