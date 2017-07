The United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc wednesday announced an immediate upward review of the monthly international spend limit on its debit and prepaid naira cards from $100 to $2,000. The upward review, which represents a marked increase by 1,900 per cent, allows customers to withdraw up to $2,000 per month as against $100 which […]

Read the rest of the story on This Day News

Added July 19, 2017

from This Day News