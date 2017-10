Stanley Opara The United Bank for Africa Plc has reported a 33.2 per cent growth in its profit before tax for the unaudited third quarter financial results ended September 30, 2017. The pan-African financial institution’s result showed remarkable performance across key financial indicators. Its PBT appreciated to N78.3bn from N58.8bn recorded in the same period […]

